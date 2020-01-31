HUNTINGTON — Attorneys in a Cabell County case involving allegations that a man shot at members of an ex-girlfriend’s family and was the subject of a nearly weeklong manhunt appeared in court Friday to discuss issues in the case ahead of an April trial date.
Jeremy Dale Bartram, 31, is the suspect in a manhunt from June 20-26, 2018, after he allegedly appeared at the home of his ex-girlfriend, with whom he shares a 6-year-old daughter, along Williamsburg Drive in Barboursville and started firing several rounds into her home, injuring three people.
The attempted murder charges were for the three alleged victims inside the home. Two of the wanton endangerment charges related to two victims inside the home, and the third was for two officers allegedly shot at in the days following the original incident.
Bartram, who is set to go to trial April 28, faces an indictment alleging one count of burglary, several counts of wanton endangerment, three counts of attempting to commit a felony (first-degree murder), one count of fleeing without a vehicle and one count of obstructing a police officer.
Attorneys in the case met Friday to discuss progress toward the April trial date. The most important issue is a second mental evaluation for the defendant, which has not yet occurred.
The second mental evaluation was ordered two months ago by Cabell Circuit Judge Alfred E. Ferguson after defense attorneys Abe Saad and Alvie Qualls II learned Bartram had previously been diagnosed with intermittent explosive disorder after receiving a head injury in a 2015 car crash. They said that could change the result of the original report.
Saad said they had been having a difficult time finding someone who could perform the evaluation, but expects it to be set up within 10 days.
Assistant prosecutors Kellie Neal and Sharon Frazier said they had given the defense a lot of evidence in the case and the sides agreed to set a March 13 cut-off date for the defense to submit evidence to the prosecution.
The defense said they are still working the case and had things to do before then, such as viewing the windshield of a Barboursville Police Department cruiser that had allegedly been shot at by the defendant.
Also Friday, Ferguson said prosecutors had named 100 potential police officers who could testify at the trial, but prosecutors said they did not intend to call all the officers.
The sides will return to court March 20 to argue motions and discuss any outstanding issues with the case. Saad said he intends at that time to argue for a change of venue due to the high level of media coverage in Bartram’s case, which Ferguson said would be a difficult argument for Saad to win.