HUNTINGTON — As a 2019 downtown Huntington homicide case inches toward trial, attorneys met in a courtroom last Tuesday to discuss questionable eyewitness testimony and the shooter’s claim of self-defense, among other points.
Harold Radford Porter, 41, was charged with one count of murder and being a prohibited person with a firearm and attempt to commit a felony in the Sept. 21, 2019, shooting death of Sontezz Lomax, 39, of Charleston outside a bar in the 800 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington.
With Porter’s trial set for March 22, assistant Cabell prosecutor Owen Reynolds and defense attorney David Perry met via video conference March 1 with Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell for a motions hearing.
The paramount topic discussed was Perry’s motion to block testimony from a person prosecutors said was an eyewitness to the shooting. While Perry did not object to the witness’s call to 911 being played, he questioned her subsequent interview with police in which she only discussed what she was told by others who were present and what had been seen on social media.
Perry said the eyewitness contacted police the night after the shooting requesting a follow-up interview, but only after she researched the incident on social media and news websites, which police were aware she had done.
Perry said during the interview, the eyewitness said she did not see the shooter or victim, although she was standing beside them.
“This testimony was conflated. It was created from whole cloth by multiple individuals then reported to the police, as if it were fact it was in fact,” he said. “It wasn’t fact, Judge.”
Reynolds said the witness was close enough to the shooting that she was burned by a shell casing. She corroborated the build and clothing the defendant was wearing and her testimony is important, he said.
Any “research” she did for her subsequent interview with police could be questioned with a cross examination on the stand, he said, but it was not the fault of Huntington police because no one asked her to research it.
“That’s just the danger of the age of social media that we live in,” he said. “Things like this are going to happen.”
Farrell said Perry’s concerns about the witness’s reliability should be left for a jury to decide.
Perry also sought to exclude any mention of a 2009 shooting just yards away from where the 2019 incident took place.
Reynolds and Perry said in 2009, Lomax, the victim in the 2019 case, was involved in a shooting and when Huntington Police responded, Officer Ronnald Lusk shot and killed the defendant’s brother, Joe.
Perry said he believes prosecutors will try to say that the 2019 incident was his client getting revenge for his brother’s death 10 years earlier. He said the Porters and Lomax were very good friends, and Harold Porter even went to Las Vegas with Lomax as recently as 2016. He said their relationship broke down after Lomax started getting involved in drugs.
“Now what they’re saying is that my client orchestrated some elaborate plan over a (10) year period to endear himself to the deceased in this case, and then later seek revenge,” he said, “when they both know that the dead guy had a gun with his DNA all over it that he tried to fire before my client defended himself.”
Farrell denied the motion and will allow the discussion to be brought up.
Farrell said he would also allow a defense witness to take the stand who wrote anonymous letters and made a 40-minute phone call to Huntington police about the case.