HUNTINGTON — The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff's Department:
LARCENY: A Huntington man reported Thursday his 2005 Honda TRX 450R ATV was stolen from his residence in the 100 block of 11th Street sometime between 4:30 and 7 a.m. The chain securing the ATV appeared to have been cut. Tire tracks from an ATV were also seen in the grass behind the residence heading toward 10th Street.
According to the report, at 4:39 a.m. Thursday, a resident living in the 200 block of 10th Street in Altizer called 911 to report two ATVs in the area of Altizer Park with no headlights on. The caller said the riders had on hoodies and their faces were covered.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Warrant service, 2:38 a.m. Friday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, 2200 block of Harvey Road.
Breaking and entering, 8 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Madison Avenue.
Intoxicating substance/prohibited acts, 1:40 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Destruction of property, breaking and entering, 11 a.m. Thursday, 1000 block of 12th Street.
Threatening communications by an electronic device, 2 p.m. Thursday, 300 block of Davis Street.
Warrant service, 11:40 a.m. Thursday, West 13th Street and Madison Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:24 a.m. Thursday, 900 block of Eutaw Place.
Possession of a controlled substance, 9:09 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of 4th Avenue.
Failure to process/fingerprint, obstructing an officer, DUI less than .150, 3:06 a.m. Thursday, 400 block of West 18th Street.
Warrant service, 1:13 a.m. Thursday, 15th Street and 4th Avenue.
Burglary, 3 p.m. Tuesday, 2700 block of Saltwell Road.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Cody Lee Pelfrey, 31, was incarcerated at 1:50 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $100,000.