HUNTINGTON — Joe R. Pyle’s Complete Auction & Realty Service has received lots of attention throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it shows no signs of slowing down.
Founded 35 years ago, the auction company has primarily served West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland and Kentucky by listing and selling both real estate and personal property. For founder and co-owner Joe R. Pyle, however, it has been a line of work that has been a part of his entire life.
“I started with an auction dream when I was 8 years old,” said Pyle. “I used to go to an auto auction with my dad, and stock sales with my grandpa, and I said, ‘I want to be an auctioneer when I grow up.’”
The real estate auctions hosted by the service particularly have seen major success. They pride themselves on making the process as pain-free and beneficial for both buyers and sellers as possible.
“We’ve gone from potentially selling 20 properties a year to selling sometimes 20 properties a week now,” Pyle said. “It’s become very popular; people like getting it done when they want to get it done, and it’s exciting to participate in as well.”
Individuals who want to put real estate up for auction begin by contacting the company, which will meet the seller and inspect the property. Discussions on expectations and ideal prices are almost always held within the same day.
The company states that it has every listing sold within a space of six weeks or less. This is done by setting a direct date when the property will be sold, compared to a traditional listing, where properties may sit for large quantities of time without interest.
In order to build interest for these auctions, the company engages in marketing programs that connect buyers and sellers across the Tri-State.
“We always refer to it as a timed event,” Pyle said. “You have to have your hand in the air or it’s gonna get away from you.”
Real estate sold at the auctions can include single-family homes, commercial property, farms, rental units and more.
Properties that tend to attract high turnout and attention seem to be those that include acreage, as well as income-generating properties such as apartments or commercial rentals. Rental properties that already have tenants and/or have a good history of rental income particularly tend to fare well on auction.
The auctions also deal in the selling of personal property, which brings audiences on a global scale. The scope of items sold is also much wider, with the most common categories including oil, gas and mineral rights; firearms; vehicles; livestock; furniture; farm and heavy equipment; and decorations such as artwork, stonework, antiques and jewelry.
Individuals who want to participate in auctions can typically do so right at the site of the auction itself, by registering with staff present at the auction. The process consists of providing their driver’s license, after which a participant is given a bidding number.
Since the outbreak of COVID-19 early last year, the auctions have seen an increase in online bidding, where individuals register at the company’s website and participate remotely. Though in-person bidding has begun once more when there is enough space for social distancing, online auctions and hybrid auctions of both remote and in-person attendance are still popular.
During the height of the outbreak, the company did have a drop in volume of items to sell during the months of April and May 2020, but recovered. Measures to ensure safety around the virus during this time included regimented pickup queues, where individuals would arrive at set times to pick up their items from the auction.
“The real estate market has been tremendous through all of this,” Pyle said. “We’re selling whatever we can get a hold of. We need inventory because we have buyers — lots and lots of buyers.”
Individuals interested in the services provided by the company can find more information at joerpyleauctions.com.
The site includes a calendar of upcoming events, providing times and information for each item up for sale.