HUNTINGTON — A Silent Auction Fundraiser is set for noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Heritage Station, 210 11th St., Huntington.
Proceeds benefit Unitarian Fellowship of Huntington for basic needs, such as property maintenance and day-to-day supplies. Area businesses, organizations, artisans and craftspeople are encouraged to make donations to the event, which is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact Eve Marcum-Atkinson at emarcatkin@gmail.com or 614-357-8533. Visit https://www.facebook.com/huntington.unitarian.