IRONTON — Lawrence County Auditor Jason Stephens has submitted his name to be considered a candidate for the unexpired 93rd state district term of State Rep. Ryan Smith.
Stephens said Tuesday he submitted his name to Larry Householder, the speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives. Stephens, 48, will be considered to fill the unexpired term of Smith, 46, who is retiring Thursday and will take over as president of Rio Grande University and Rio Grande Community College.
Stephens will meet Monday in Columbus with a panel of state representatives from southern Ohio. The group will make a recommendation as to who will fill the post next week. His application and resume for the post have been received. Applicants for the job will be accepted through Friday.
“I love southern Ohio and I love the people of southern Ohio,” Stephens said. “It is an honor to serve Lawrence County as an elected county official for 20 years. I would be honored to serve the people of the 93rd District as their state representative into the future.”
Stephens has served as county auditor since 2011. Prior to that, he served three terms as a Lawrence County commissioner. He also currently serves as chairman of the county’s Republican executive committee.
If Stephens is selected, he would have to resign as county auditor. It would be up to the county Republican central committee to name a new auditor to serve until the next general election.
He and his wife, Julie, live in Getaway. They have three sons.
Lawrence County hasn’t had a representative serve in the Ohio House for about 25 years. Mark Malone was the last person to serve from Lawrence County. The 93rd district seat includes the eastern half of Lawrence County, all of Gallia and Jackson counties and a part of Vinton County.