HUNTINGTON — West Virginia native Homer Hickam, author of “Rocket Boys,” which was adapted into the movie “October Sky,” visited Marshall University on Thursday as part of the Margaret Kathryn Sovine Billups Lecture Series and shared the news that another of his books will soon be adapted for film.

Hickam, who grew up in Coalwood, West Virginia, and is a veteran and former NASA engineer, participated in a Q&A session and book signing that was by invitation only at 4:30 p.m., followed by a lecture at 6 p.m. that was open to the public.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter @JRichardsonHD.

