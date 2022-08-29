Dr. Cicero Fain, left, talks with Kaye Godbey, right, as Marshall University kicks off its three-year Higher Learning Commission Quality Initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
Dr. Cicero Fain signs copies of his book, "Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story" as Marshall University kicks off its three-year Higher Learning Commission Quality Initiative on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, at the Memorial Student Center Plaza in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Cicero Fain III will speak on “Getting to Know Black Huntington” Tuesday during the inaugural lecture for Marshall University’s Higher Learning Commission’s Quality Initiative.
The lecture will take place at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, in the Drinko Library atrium on Marshall’s Huntington campus. The event is open to students, staff and community members. Refreshments will be provided.
Fain said he was delighted his book “Black Huntington: An Appalachian Story” was chosen by the initiative’s book selection committee as the fall title for campuswide reading.
“I am so delighted and proud to be part of a team committed to expanding, deepening and enriching Marshall’s ... mission,” he said. “I truly believe it will be transformative to the university and community.”
A fourth-generation Huntington resident, Fain’s book highlights other Black residents' historical contributions to the rise of the city as the industrial manufacturing and Black socio-cultural epicenter of the Tri-State region during the late 19th and 20th centuries.
“My book tells the story of pioneers whose labor, intellect and perseverance helped build Huntington into a regional manufacturing and industrial powerhouse,” he said. “A vibrant commercial center and socio-cultural locus for African Americans throughout the Tri-State region, it’s a testament to a history worthy of acknowledging, chronicling and celebrating, one that continues to resonate today.”
The initiative is part of Marshall’s accreditation process by the Higher Learning Commission through its Open Pathways Accreditation Model, which must be completed during the latter part of its 10-year accreditation cycle.
