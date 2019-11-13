Author to speak at SAR meeting Thursday
HUNTINGTON — Two West Virginia Civil War regiments will be the topic of the Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting of the Gen. Andrew Lewis Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
Historian Matthew A. Perry’s lecture will include the 7th West Virginia Infantry and the 5th West Virginia Infantry. Perry has written books about both regiments.
Perry’s book about the 7th West Virginia Infantry is the first regimental history in decades and fills an important gap in books about the state’s Civil War history.
The lecture is open to the public, and his books will be available. Refreshments will be served.