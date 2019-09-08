HUNTINGTON — Huntington police and Cabell County prosecutors are continuing to review evidence in a deadly bar shooting in Huntington more than a month after the incident occurred to determine how to charge the suspect.
Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, died after being shot at about 2 a.m. Aug. 4 at the Hot Corner Bar in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue in Huntington. Asbury was taken off life support shortly after the incident, succumbing to injuries that occurred from the shooting.
Huntington police officers found there was an argument at the bar, which continued outside. As two individuals got into a vehicle to leave, gunshots were fired and one person in the vehicle was struck. Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance from the bar and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
While the suspect has been known to authorities since the shooting, Dial said Friday that police have been reviewing the evidence in the case with Cabell prosecutors to determine which charges he or she should face. After the review is complete, Huntington police could charge the suspect immediately or the allegations could be presented to a Cabell County grand jury, which would determine on which charges the person should be indicted, if any.
Since the shooting, the Hot Corner Bar surrendered its liquor license to the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
August's shooting was the second involving the bar in recent years. In 2017, a man was shot in both legs by a man who had just left the bar. The incident did not start in the establishment, however.