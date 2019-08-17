LOGAN, W.Va. — The Logan County Sheriff's Department is asking for help in locating a man from Bruno, West Virginia, who is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that caused an evacuation of a major New York City subway station and closed off an intersection in another part of town Friday.
Three abandoned devices in the subway station that looked like pressure cookers led to the concern. Police were looking to talk to a man seen on surveillance video taking two of the objects - which police identified as rice cookers - out of a shopping cart and placing them in a subway station in lower Manhattan. In photos released by authorities, the young man is seen standing by an elevator and then lugging a cooker in.
But police stressed that so far, it wasn't clear whether he was trying to frighten people or merely throwing the objects away.
The man was later identified as Larry Kenton Griffin II, who is from the Bruno area of Logan County, located four miles south of Man. An FBI Joint Task Force in New York contacted the Logan County Sheriff's Department concerning Griffin at about 1 p.m. Friday.
After speaking to a member of the FBI Task Force, members of the sheriff's department assisted by speaking with family members of Griffin in hopes of obtaining a possible location for the man. No location could be determined.
Griffin has a criminal history and has been arrested by the LCSD at least three times within the past eight years on charges ranging from possession of a controlled substance involving weapons to use of obscene material to seduce a minor.
Griffin was indicted in 2017 on charges of using obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor and distribution and display to a minor of obscene matter. There is currently an active warrant for Griffin's arrest issued because of the man's failure to report and for missing drug screens as part of his pretrial bond supervision.
The LCSD is continuing to assist New York authorities in the matter. Anyone in the Logan area who may have information regarding Griffin's whereabouts is asked to contact the LCSD at 304-792-8590 or contact Logan County 911 for assistance.