Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


WASHINGTON — Government officials are warning taxpayers to remain vigilant against scams as the tax filing deadline nears.

The original filing deadline and tax payment due date had been postponed from April 15 to July 15 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Taxpayers filing Form 1040 series returns can also obtain extensions to Oct. 15.

Ahead of that deadline, Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, heeded warning for those filing to watch out for scams related to the virus.

“As the filing deadline approaches, taxpayers should beware of tax and COVID-19 related scams,” he said. “Fraudsters never let an opportunity to scam and defraud go to waste. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division for the Washington DC Field Office, said the IRS has several options available to assist anyone facing hardships and cannot pay their taxes due to the virus.

“The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov as soon as possible to explore these options and avoid accruing interest and penalties after the July 15 deadline,” he said.

In recent months the IRS Criminal Investigation division has seen an increase in a variety of stimulus check payment scams and other financial schemes and is working to put a stop to them.

Taxpayers can report COVID-19 related scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.