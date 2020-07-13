WASHINGTON — Government officials are warning taxpayers to remain vigilant against scams as the tax filing deadline nears.
The original filing deadline and tax payment due date had been postponed from April 15 to July 15 due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak. Taxpayers filing Form 1040 series returns can also obtain extensions to Oct. 15.
Ahead of that deadline, Mike Stuart, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, heeded warning for those filing to watch out for scams related to the virus.
“As the filing deadline approaches, taxpayers should beware of tax and COVID-19 related scams,” he said. “Fraudsters never let an opportunity to scam and defraud go to waste. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”
Kelly R. Jackson, Special Agent in Charge of the IRS Criminal Investigation division for the Washington DC Field Office, said the IRS has several options available to assist anyone facing hardships and cannot pay their taxes due to the virus.
“The IRS encourages taxpayers to visit IRS.gov as soon as possible to explore these options and avoid accruing interest and penalties after the July 15 deadline,” he said.
In recent months the IRS Criminal Investigation division has seen an increase in a variety of stimulus check payment scams and other financial schemes and is working to put a stop to them.
Taxpayers can report COVID-19 related scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721.