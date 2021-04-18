BARBOURSVILLE — Dressed in blue and hoping to make a difference, people headed to Barboursville Park on Saturday in an effort to raise awareness about autism.
The autism walk was organized by members of the Education Committee of the Pea Ridge Woman’s Club. The community was invited to participate in the event, which took place at Lake William in the park.
Participants were asked to wear blue in observance of April as National Autism Awareness Month.
Proceeds from the event will be given to the Autism Services Center, West Virginia Autism Training Center and Autism Society River Cities.