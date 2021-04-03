HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Emergency Medical Services hopes its patients in need of CPR will not miss a beat now that automatic CPR machines have been introduced to its fleet.
Essentially a CPR robot, the Zoll AutoPulse provides automatic CPR to victims of cardiac arrest. The battery-operated machine uses a padded belt — similar in appearance to a blood pressure cuff — wrapped around the patient’s chest, which is tied into a machine. The machine pulls the belt to squeeze and compress the chest, cycling blood through the heart.
Studies show it reduces interruptions in compressions during transport by about 85%. It has increased out-of-hospital survival rates or return of spontaneous circulation by over 10%, compared to 6% done manually by a paramedic.
Thirty-three machines have been purchased for the county’s fleet.
EMS Director Gordon Merry said the interest in the devices was employee driven. They were the ones who did the homework on the machines and figured them out. Now every ambulance in Cabell County will have one of the machines on board.
Merry described the machines as being “much more efficient.”
“When you move the individual, it continues doing CPR,” he said.
While a paramedic might tire quickly from performing CPR, the battery life of a machine is 45 minutes, and each ambulance will have three batteries on board and switching them takes just a second, Merry said.
Merry said when a patient is on a stretcher or moving, it’s difficult for a person to do good compressions, but this machine takes that difficulty away. Now when being transported to and from an ambulance or down a flight of stairs, patients will receive consistent care.
The employees of Cabell County EMS spent the past week training on the equipment at the Tri-State Fire Academy and the machines went into use Friday.