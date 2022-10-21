HUNTINGTON — Now that trees are full of fall colors, train and seasonal enthusiasts are boarding for an annual West Virginia autumn trip.
The first of four Autumn Colors Express trips left Huntington before making another stop in Charleston on Thursday morning. The trips will continue daily through Sunday, Oct. 23, with return trips in the evenings. The six-decade-old train ride connects Huntington and Charleston with Hinton, West Virginia, which is hosting its annual Hinton Railroad Days Festival.
“This vintage passenger train brings visitors through the heart of the scenic and historic New River Gorge National Park at the peak of the fall foliage season,” Autumn Colors Express’ website said. “Travel aboard luxurious private railcars as you take in iconic views of West Virginia on this amazing rail excursion.”
The Hinton Railroad Days Festival attracts visitors by the thousands and highlights music, food and vendors.
While on the train, riders could see a few points of interest in New River Gorge National Park amid fall foliage, including the New River Gorge Bridge, Sandstone Falls and the ghost town of Thurmond.
The Autumn Colors Express features a number of restored coaches built during the golden age of the American passenger train. According to its website, the train is one of the last public passenger trains with both glass-topped dome cars and panoramic round-ended observation cars on a mainline railroad. Each train car is unique but features comfortable seating, large picture windows and restroom access.
In 2019, 3,200 passengers from 20 states boarded Autumn Colors Express trains. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 trips were canceled.
