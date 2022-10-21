The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Now that trees are full of fall colors, train and seasonal enthusiasts are boarding for an annual West Virginia autumn trip.

The first of four Autumn Colors Express trips left Huntington before making another stop in Charleston on Thursday morning. The trips will continue daily through Sunday, Oct. 23, with return trips in the evenings. The six-decade-old train ride connects Huntington and Charleston with Hinton, West Virginia, which is hosting its annual Hinton Railroad Days Festival.

