HUNTINGTON — The Marshall University Board of Governors on Thursday approved the second degree program for the new Division of Aviation.
The Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) program will be offered jointly by Marshall and Mountwest Community and Technical College — the first joint degree in the state. Students completing the program will earn an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree and be eligible to complete the Federal Aviation Administration tests to become certified technicians who can maintain and repair all forms of aircraft. Courses will be taught at Huntington Tri-State Airport.
University President Jerome Gilbert said the aviation industry has a high demand for qualified technicians. The program will teach maintenance for both commercial and transport planes, but transportation will be the focus. While commercial airlines have struggled during the pandemic, transportation has increased, Gilbert said, and they expect demand for techs to increase soon.
The proposed start date for this program is Fall 2021. Mountwest officials approved the curriculum Tuesday.
Last week, the program was awarded a $1.36 million grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to fund startup and operating costs. The creation of the program requires hiring three full-time faculty and two staff, renovation and lease of facilities at Tri-State Airport, and purchase of tools and aircraft components.
In other business, after an executive session, the board approved a resolution authorizing Gilbert to begin the process of acquiring property in the city of Huntington. Dan Holbrook, faculty representative, was the lone nay vote on the resolution.
Details about the transaction were not provided.
The board also approved changes to two university policies pertaining to the university directory and sabbatical leave.
There will now be two types of directory information: one with more general information to be shared with the general public, and another that will be more limited. The goal is to provide more privacy for students.
The sabbatical policy was updated to ensure that sabbaticals are scheduled in a way that minimizes disruption to course schedules. The issue was brought to light by COVID-19.
The board also approved an independent audit of the budget. The university’s audit score was negatively impacted this year by one-time issues, including the CARES Act, the loss of PROMISE Scholarship funds and the loss of the INTO program, all of which required large payouts from the university.
Board chairman Patrick Ferrell summarized the audit as showing the university is not in as good financial shape as it had been in previous years. However, Gilbert said he anticipates Marshall will be in the best financial shape out of all the state’s institutions of higher learning, which it was last year as well.
In other business, the board tabled approving its strategic vision to give all board members a chance to review the plan.