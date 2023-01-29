HUNTINGTON — Harmony House announced its award recipients last week for the 15th Annual Hometown Breakfast next month.
Updated: January 29, 2023 @ 12:45 am
HUNTINGTON — Harmony House announced its award recipients last week for the 15th Annual Hometown Breakfast next month.
Hometown Breakfast is one of Harmony House’s largest fundraising events and will be fully virtual Feb. 23 for its 15th year.
The fundraiser features segments on award winners and various programs at Harmony House.
Mary Smirl, head artistic director of Huntington Area Regional Theater, was announced as volunteer of the year. Smirl began volunteering at Harmony House in early 2019 in the day shelter.
“Her endless drive to help improve the lives of those around her has endeared her to everyone who comes through our doors. Mary is always willing to lend a hand to those in need,” said Ally Layman, director of development and community engagement.
Smirl has routinely prepared and served meals, conducted donation drives and participated in fundraisers.
“I am honored to be considered a member of the Harmony House family,” Smirl said. “Working alongside like-minded people with huge hearts in an effort to provide kindness and care for our unsheltered community is a blessing.”
St. Peters Episcopal Community Outreach was announced the community partner of the year.
The outreach has served lunch every Thursday outside Harmony House for the past two years.
“In addition to serving meals, SPECO has also worked tirelessly creating a strong street outreach service, litter pick up events, and a community garden. Whether the need is for food or for volunteers to keep our shelter doors open with extended hours for inclement weather, SPECO is always willing to serve,” Layman said.
“Their dedication to our clients and mission has a significant impact on those accessing services, allowing them to foster meaningful connections to community support.”
The third award, business partner of the year, was awarded to Marshall Family Medicine, which has provided a variety of medical services for several years.
Dr. Adrienne M. Mays-Kingston and Dr. Sydnee McElroy were recognized as two doctors who routinely provide medical help for Harmony House.
Mays-Kingston provides primary care once a month and brings Marshall medical residents to learn how to provide services to persons experiencing homelessness.
A recipient for the 2022 Heart for the Homeless award, McElroy volunteers 20 hours each week, providing health care at Harmony House.
“The addition of onsite care has removed major barriers in accessing consistent medical care for individuals who would not otherwise engage in service,” Layman said. “Consistent healthcare services have also improved the quality of life of those who have been engaged in preventative care.”
Layman said the services have identified new cases of spreadable illnesses, such as HIV or COVID-19.
Individuals can quickly access the appropriate care once the problem is identified.
