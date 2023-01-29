The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Harmony House is pictured on Feb. 22, 2022, in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Harmony House announced its award recipients last week for the 15th Annual Hometown Breakfast next month.

Hometown Breakfast is one of Harmony House’s largest fundraising events and will be fully virtual Feb. 23 for its 15th year.

