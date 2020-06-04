Award to pay for new law enforcement officers
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has been awarded $1,281,658 from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to U.S. Attorney David M. DeVillers.
The $18 million program will pay for 134 full-time law enforcement officers to support community policing efforts, according to a news release from the Southern District of Ohio.
Meanwhile, New Boston, Ohio, in Scioto County, also has been awarded $250,000 to hire two new law enforcement officers, the release said.