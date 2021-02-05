More than 200,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with heart failure each year, but it’s a disease people sometimes go months without even realizing they have.
“People slowly start developing symptoms, and sometimes because this is so slowly, they start getting used to it,” said Dr. Carlos Rueda, of Marshall Health.
“So you’re going to see somebody that maybe before, was able to walk and get all the groceries and do all the shopping with no problems. Then slowly, slowly, slowly they start seeing limitations until the point that they think that this is the new baseline. They think that there is nothing wrong, but there’s a lot of wrong.”
Rueda, a board-certified, fellowship-trained heart failure specialist working at Cabell Huntington Hospital and St. Mary’s Medical Center, said he sees the area’s heart failure patients and has to assess whether the patients can survive by changing their lifestyle or if they will need a heart transplant.
Heart failure is when the heart does not pump blood the way it should. Symptoms of heart failure include shortness of breath, fatigue, swelling in the legs, ankles or feet, irregular heartbeat and possible chest pain if the heart starts failing after a heart attack.
Rueda said because some people think these symptoms are normal or may be related to getting older, people often times do not realize their heart is having issues.
After a person comes to Rueda for help, there is a process to figure out what comes next, he said. The first step is figuring out what kind of heart failure a patient is experiencing.
There are two types of heart failure. With systolic, the heart has trouble pumping blood out to the body. With the other type, diastolic, getting blood into the heart is difficult, and the heart can become very stiff.
After determining what kind of heart failure a patient has, Rueda said doctors will try to determine what caused the problem.
Causes of heart failure vary for each person, but they can come from genetics, diabetes, hypertension, obesity or even infections, such as COVID-19.
While COVID-19 is an infection that can lead to heart failure, it had also resulted in the hospitals partially closing and people staying home while possibly experiencing symptoms of heart failure, which can cause rapid failure if not addressed quickly.
Despite the coronavirus, Rueda said he is not surprised by the amount of people he sees for heart failure because of the lifestyles he often sees in Huntington and surrounding areas.
“Something that I’ve seen in the area, is that there’s a lot of a lot of things that are not that great for the heart,” he said. “For example, there’s obesity, smoking; there’s a lot of alcohol use, there is a lot of drug use. Those are clear risk factors. There’s some people that are not taking care of themselves, sometimes because they really don’t know about these risks.”
After figuring out the cause, Rueda can give patients medication to help and work with them to change to a healthier lifestyle. If the cause of the heart failure is related to diabetes and obesity, a lifestyle change and medication may be all a patient needs.
Rueda said the average life expectancy after being diagnosed with heart failure is about five years, but with the proper treatments, people can live much longer.
One of the best ways to reduce risk of heart failure is to learn about it, Rueda said, so knowing the risk factors and the symptoms can save someone’s life.