“Godzilla,” one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls floats in a new viewing tank on Tuesday at the Huntington Museum of Art. The axolotl has green eyes from a GFP (Green fluorescent protein) mutation which causes it to glow under UV light.
Huntington Museum of Art Conservatory Director Josh Hamrick, right, points out one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls after moving them to a new viewing tank on Tuesda at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Huntington Museum of Art Director of Guest Services Raine Klover, right, points out one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls to Peighton and Joshua Christian as they check out the new viewing tank on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
“Nyx,” one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls floats in a new viewing tank on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Huntington Museum of Art. The axolotl has green eyes from a GFP (Green fluorescent protein) mutation which causes it to glow under UV light.
“Godzilla,” one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls floats in a new viewing tank on Tuesday at the Huntington Museum of Art. The axolotl has green eyes from a GFP (Green fluorescent protein) mutation which causes it to glow under UV light.
Huntington Museum of Art Conservatory Director Josh Hamrick, right, points out one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls after moving them to a new viewing tank on Tuesda at the Huntington Museum of Art.
Huntington Museum of Art Director of Guest Services Raine Klover, right, points out one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls to Peighton and Joshua Christian as they check out the new viewing tank on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Huntington Museum of Art.
“Nyx,” one of the C. Fred Edwards Conservatory’s four axolotls floats in a new viewing tank on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at the Huntington Museum of Art. The axolotl has green eyes from a GFP (Green fluorescent protein) mutation which causes it to glow under UV light.
HUNTINGTON — Axolotls can now be viewed up close at the Huntington Museum of Art Conservatory, as the aquatic creatures have moved from an indoor pond to an above-ground aquarium.
The new aquarium is part of upgrades at the conservatory aimed at making the space more accessible and easy to move through as well as make the axolotls more visible to visitors.
Conservatory Director Josh Hamrick said when the axolotls were in the pond, visitors often had a hard time seeing the creatures and the pond posed a slight safety risk. Now the space is safer and the full beauty of the axolotls can be observed, Hamrick said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.