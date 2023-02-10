The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Axolotls can now be viewed up close at the Huntington Museum of Art Conservatory, as the aquatic creatures have moved from an indoor pond to an above-ground aquarium.

The new aquarium is part of upgrades at the conservatory aimed at making the space more accessible and easy to move through as well as make the axolotls more visible to visitors.

