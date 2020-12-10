HUNTINGTON — Rabbi Robert D. Judd has served in his role at B’nai Sholom Congregation for nearly nine months but still hasn’t met all who worship there.
“The large majority of my congregants I have not yet met in person, other than those that I met when I interviewed back in January before the pandemic,” Judd said.
He called the experience surreal, having taken over the Huntington congregation in April, less than a month after the coronavirus escalated to pandemic status.
It wasn’t how he planned it, but “life is what happens when you’re busy making other plans.”
“A big part of being a rabbi, and really for any clergy, is being able to reach out and make connections with people, and that has been more difficult,” Judd said. “Usually you get to meet people and shake hands with them and have meals and they come for services, and we don’t have that right now.”
Instead, the rabbi spends the majority of his time with the congregants in virtual form through private Zoom teachings and weekly services that are livestreamed on YouTube.
He’s met the challenge of leading his new congregation by embracing the circumstances instead of allowing them to hinder his ministry.
“I take it as I do a lot of things in life. It’s a learning opportunity, a new way for me to learn how to engage with people and to upend the old way of doing things and enter into 21st-century technology.”
A lover of magic, a rabbi for more than two decades and owner of four dogs and three cats with his partner, Steve, Judd has made a home in West Virginia after never having spent time in the western part of the state previously.
He previously served as rabbi at synagogues in New York and Florida before relocating to the Mountain State, which he had only driven through before his initial interview with B’nai Sholom.
But no stop has been like his latest. Navigating a congregation through a global pandemic while attempting to keep Judaism “on the screens” of everyone’s lives but also avoiding burnout from the virtual aspect of engagement is much easier said than done.
“That’s been one of the biggest challenges — trying to get the spirituality in a finite amount of time so people get the most out of it, so people don’t get fatigued and don’t want to come back,” Judd said.
Judd said he has been encouraged amid the challenges, though, as he has witnessed congregants be more intentional about connecting with one another outside the synagogue.
“People are really making an effort to reach out and stay connected. We are seeing an uptick in service attendance, not just for locals, but people tuning in from Florida or Brooklyn, congregants that have moved to Ohio or Kentucky who are able to check in with us now through technology,” Judd said.
B’nai Sholom established a COVID-19 committee in the weeks after Judd arrived, which is led by an expert in infectious diseases. He said they likely will not resume in-house worship until a vaccination arrives and proves effective.
“There are some people who would like to resume in-house worship again, and to be honest with you, I’m missing that. I miss the interaction of having a service where you hear other voices or when people respond and ask questions during a teaching,” Judd said.
“But for the health and well-being of everybody, we will keep doing what we’re doing because we are having success with it.”
Approximately 65 family groups make up the B’nai Sholom Congregation, Judd said, and many of them are older and considered high risk for contracting the virus.
While teachings outside of weekly services on Friday and Saturday are private, Judd encouraged those who are interested in learning more about the Jewish faith to reach out by contacting the synagogue.
“This is a very open and welcoming community,” said Judd, “so anybody that has any interest in Judaism or is a spiritual quester, they should feel free to look in here and check us out and see what we’re about.”