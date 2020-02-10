MILTON — Studies show snuggling with a small, furry creature for just 10 minutes can significantly reduce stress hormones in the body.
Sure, those studies were talking about dogs and cats, but baby goats will work, too — just ask those who spent Sunday afternoon snuggling the furry, albeit hooved, baby goats.
Carly Taylor of Vintage Mountain Hippy in Milton teamed up with Sarah Simpkins, owner of Mad Farm in Milton, for the goat snuggling session Sunday in Taylor’s shop.
Guests could cuddle, bottle feed and get their picture with the goats from Simpkins’ farm.
Simpkins also had some of her goat milk products for sale.
Vintage Mountain Hippy is located at 1040 Smith St., in Milton.