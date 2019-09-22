The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - People flaunted their mountain heritage in the 2019 Mountain Games at Heritage Farm Museum & Village in Huntington on Saturday.
They competed in several events designed to resemble things their great-grandparents did to survive the hot summers and cold winters in the mountains and hollers of West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Events included "Big Foot hunting," rock wall climbing, archery, tomahawk throwing, dead eye shooting (with paintball rifle) and pitchfork throwing.
Those who competed in all six games earned titles and trophies of "Mountain Man" and "Mountain Woman." Participants between the ages of 12 and 17 claimed the "Mountain Teen" trophies, and children 11 and under claimed "Mountain Kid" trophies.
The eight best scores of each competitor were added up to determine the winners, which will be announced at a later date.
It takes 220 volunteers 4 1/2 days to set up and year-round planning to make the Mountain Games happen. Now in its fourth year, the Mountain Games is one of the Hoops Family Children's Hospital's largest fundraisers and has raised more than $35,000 since its inception.