Nicci Gibbs, of Catlettsburg, Ky., takes her box of pastries from event organizer Mary Beth Svingos as the St. George Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos group conducts a spring bake sale on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Huntington.
Anastasia Panho, of Huntington, helps pack boxes of pastries for people as the St. George Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos group conducts a spring bake sale on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Baklava, koulouria and of course tsoureki bread were just some of the pastries available Saturday during a spring bake sale hosted by the St. George Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos group in Huntington.
The event took place in the church hall, offering assorted pastries to anyone who stopped by to pick out their favorites. With Easter just a week away, koulouria — a Greek dessert made around Easter to be eaten after Holy Saturday — and tsoureki bread — also known as Greek Easter bread — were plentiful, but baklava, pasta flora, baklava cheesecake, almond crescents, kourambiethes and pecan blossoms were also among the goodies available.
Many of the tasty treats are also offered during the church’s annual Greek Fest, which typically takes place in September and is traditionally a multiple-day event featuring food, dance and other aspects of Greek culture.
