BARBOURSVILLE — The youngest residents of the Tri-State might not have been able to stay awake until the official start of 2022, but that didn’t mean they couldn’t celebrate the beginning of a new year.

Fun City Arcade, located in the Huntington Mall, hosted a New Year’s Eve party for children Friday, complete with pizza and games, and a balloon drop was planned to coincide with the kids’ countdown to the new year — a few hours earlier than the clock actually struck midnight.

New Year’s Eve parties were planned around the Tri-State on Friday night as revelers prepared to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the fresh start that a new year brings.

