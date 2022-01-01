Colleen Otte, of Grayson, Ky., left, Aryana, 5, and Devin Otte play “Wheel of Fortune” while celebrating New Year’s Eve on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, inside Fun City at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The youngest residents of the Tri-State might not have been able to stay awake until the official start of 2022, but that didn’t mean they couldn’t celebrate the beginning of a new year.
Fun City Arcade, located in the Huntington Mall, hosted a New Year’s Eve party for children Friday, complete with pizza and games, and a balloon drop was planned to coincide with the kids’ countdown to the new year — a few hours earlier than the clock actually struck midnight.
New Year’s Eve parties were planned around the Tri-State on Friday night as revelers prepared to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome the fresh start that a new year brings.
