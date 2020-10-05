HUNTINGTON — The City of Huntington Ballot Commission Monday decided a “perceived error” on the General Election ballot for the at-large city council seat was not enough to influence voters.
The Ballot Commission, led by commissioner Lisa Adkins, met Monday in City Council Chambers to discuss what the West Virginia Secretary of State’s general council described as a perceived error. The issue involves the order of candidates on the ballot.
The candidates are placed on the official ballot as Republican, Democrat, Republican, Democrat. A complaint stated that the order violated state code, and should have been grouped with Republicans first and Democrats second.
The at-large ballot was compiled using Huntington’s city charter, which states candidates are placed on the ballot using a drawing lot. This contrasts with state code, which says the party of the candidate who received the highest number of votes during the last presidential election are to be placed first on the ballot. The party with the second-highest vote should be second.
David Harrington, Republican candidate for the at-large seat, said the mayoral race was listed using the state code, so he contends that means the city council race is incorrect. He said using a randomized system makes sense for the primary, but not for the general.
Secretary of State general counsel Donald Kersey said the office had never dealt with a perceived error such as the one at hand. He said he had no authority to tell the commission whether to go by state or local code, but reminded them it was their duty to determine if the perceived error confused voters.
Kersey said examples of this happening in other elections included a ballot where voters should have been able to vote for two candidates, but the ballot told them to vote for one.
“Those are the kinds of errors state statute deals with,” Kersey said.
Bob Bailey, a Democrat running in the at-large race, said he was placed 5th on the primary ballot out of seven candidates.
“People will find you on the ballot if they want to vote for you,” Bailey said, adding that he was at the ballot drawing and he knows the commission went by the city charter.
Bailey said the way names were placed on the ballot would not confuse voters, but would cost taxpayers a lot of money to change, especially because so many ballots have already been sent out.
The commission did not discuss the matter and voted unanimously to keep the current ballot for the General Election.