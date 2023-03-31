The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law legislation that bans the Parks and Recreation Section of the Division of Natural Resources from establishing all-terrain, off-road or utility-task vehicle trail systems within state parks and state forests.

Approved by Justice Wednesday, Senate Bill 468 carves out Cabwaylingo State Forest from its ban, making a trail system there permanent.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.

