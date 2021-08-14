HUNTINGTON — After pandemic precautions kept them off the field, the Marshall University Marching Thunder is returning for the 2021 football season.
The Marching Thunder will perform pregame and halftime shows during home football games, and will be back at full force in the stands.
Director Adam Dalton said the theme this year is a celebration of their return. Fans can expect classic school favorites like “Home on the Range” and some other surprises for pregame, while the halftime show will be a mashup of rock, country and pop genres.
Band camp began Thursday, with the band’s first performance scheduled for Aug. 20 at the Herd Rally during downtown Huntington’s 9th Street Live event. The first home football game and Band Day is Sept. 11 versus North Carolina Central University.
