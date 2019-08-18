HUNTINGTON — The fifth annual Huntington Blues Challenge left the smooth sound of blues seeping its way throughout the Huntington avenues and streets Saturday afternoon.
Bands and singers faced off Saturday at Heritage Station as part of the Huntington Blues Challenge, which chose winners among nine competitors trying to win the $1,000 main prize and the chance to represent the Tri-State in the International Blues Challenge, held annually in Memphis, Tennessee.
According to an announcement on the Huntington Blues Society's Facebook page, One Shot Johnny received first place in the band category, while first place in the solo/duo category went to Tony Harrah and Anders Bush.
Both acts will represent the Huntington Blues Society at the International Blues Challenge, which is set to take place in January 2020.