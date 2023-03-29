CHARLESTON — A bank has taken legal action to garnish the wages of Gov. Jim Justice to pay off an $850,000 civil judgment against one of his coal interests.
On March 21, Citizens Bank of West Virginia Inc. filed a suggestee execution against Justice, which would garnish his wages and salary, to pay a debt that, with interest and fees, totals more than $861,000.
The document was filed in Randolph County Circuit Court.
On Oct. 18, 2022, Citizens Bank received a judgment in the amount of $850,434.28 at an annual interest rate of 4%, plus costs, according to court records. The judgment was filed Nov. 10, 2022, in Randolph Circuit Court, after a court case in which the bank alleged Justice’s company, Bluestone Resources Inc., defaulted on loans taken out to purchase equipment.
The document lists the unpaid principal as $847,264.75, with an additional $13,793.60 in interest, adjusted for partial payments, as well as a $27 fee, making the total owed $861,085.35.
The document orders the state auditor to withhold 20% of Justice’s wages, after state and federal taxes, or the amount of Justice’s wages that, after state and federal taxes, each week exceeds 50 times the federal minimum hourly wage, whichever is less.
According to the affidavit filed with the suggestee execution, Justice’s wages from the state are believed to exceed 50 times the federal minimum hourly wage.
The West Virginia Auditor’s Office would handle a gubernatorial wage garnishment the same as any other state employee, Deputy Chief-of-Staff Kallie Cart said Tuesday in an email.
“When we receive a wage garnishment order issued by a court, it is processed as directed by applicable statutes, rules and regulations,” she said. “This is done without regard to whom the order is directed, whether a state official or employee, including the Governor.”
The garnishment is to continue for one year after the issuance of the suggestee execution, unless the debt is satisfied sooner or the execution is released.
Justice is paid $150,000 a year as governor. According to his most recent financial disclosure with the West Virginia Ethics Commission, he donated all of his 2022 salary to the state Department of Education’s Communities in Schools Program.
The Governor’s Office did not respond to requests for comment.
Forbes estimates Justice’s net worth at $513 million, as of October 2021.
Earlier this month, the governor confirmed that his family is looking to sell coal assets to shed debt. Justice said in an administration briefing on March 15 that some Bluestone coal assets, while not the entire company, are being prepared for sale.
“It’s still in the infancy stages and everything,” Justice said. “I think, if that were all put together, it would be put together in the months ahead.”
That announcement came nine months after a Swiss investment bank and financial services company noted interest in that option upon announcing a nine-digit settlement agreement with the indebted Justice family coal business.
Roger Adkins covers politics for HD Media. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.
