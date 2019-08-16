HUNTINGTON - The Hot Corner Bar in Huntington has surrendered its liquor license to the West Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration, said Gig Robinson, spokesperson for the ABCA.
The bar's license was suspended following a deadly shooting Aug. 4 outside the establishment after an argument that started inside the bar.
Tyler Zhea Asbury, 19, of Lavalette, was taken off life support shortly after the incident, succumbing to injuries that occurred from the shooting.
The incident took place around 2 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue. Huntington police officers found there was an argument at the bar, which continued outside. As two individuals got into a vehicle to leave, gunshots were fired and one person in the vehicle was struck. Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance from the bar and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial said Thursday the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.
This is the second shooting involving the bar in recent years. In 2017, a man was shot in both legs by a man who had just left the bar. The incident did not start in the establishment, however.