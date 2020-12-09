HUNTINGTON — Two hundred Barbie dolls will be distributed to girls throughout Cabell County to give them a small Christmas friend with a message that they can grow up to be whatever they want to be.
“A lot of people think of Barbie as being rather frivolous, but when a girl receives a Barbie doll and is lonely or scared or maybe even mistreated, I think having a doll that suggests success and happiness is good for her to have,” said Barbara Guyer, organizer of the Barbie Doll Mission. “On the bottom of every box that they get, we have picked a Barbie that says, ‘You can be anything.’ I just think that’s great and I hope they remember that, and that’s up to them.”
The Barbie Doll Mission is a plan to provide children in need of some holiday help with a few gifts. Beginning 15 years ago, Guyer said the mission started with just eight Barbie dolls with dresses and has turned into 200 dolls with boxes full of goodies for little girls.
Each box contains a Barbie doll, multiple outfits for the doll, coloring books, crayons and more for the children. Guyer said these boxes give the children something fun to enjoy when they may not receive other gifts.
The mission began when Guyer and seven of her friends at First Presbyterian Church decided they wanted to do something during the holiday season to give back to people in need. Guyer said each of them bought one Barbie, and Guyer herself sewed 64 small dresses, so each doll got its own eight dresses.
Each year, Guyer and some of her friends have sewn the dresses for the dolls, often sewing more than 100 doll dresses herself. This year, Guyer chose to put some premade dresses with the boxes, but there are still some hand-stitched ones included.
The Barbie Doll Mission has also become a community event. Guyer said the majority, if not all, of the dolls and other gifts have been donated or had money donated to buy the gifts each year. She said it is nice to know community members are able to help those in need.
“It just makes me all warm and cozy inside,” Guyer said. “It’s not just me or just one person, but so many donations and so many people help out, and it’s just wonderful.”
Packaging the boxes were members of the Physical Therapy program at Mountwest Community and Technical College. Student Kaitlin Stiltner said it was her first year helping pack the Barbie boxes as part of her clinical, but she thinks the children will be happy to receive them.
“I’m glad to be here and happy to be helping out,” she said. “These kids are going to be so excited because there are so many things in (the boxes). It’s just really great and really special.”
The packages also include a small gift for moms. Each Barbie box includes gently used jewelry as a present for a mother who may not receive gifts otherwise. Guyer said it is nice to help the children, but it is important to remember hardworking mothers, too.
The boxes were distributed between the Ronald McDonald House, Huntington City Mission, Branches Domestic Violence Shelter, Cabwaylingo Mission, Central City Elementary, Guyandotte Elementary and the Salvation Army.