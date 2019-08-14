HUNTINGTON - The following information was provided by criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court:
PURSUIT: A 19-year-old Ona man faces multiple charges after allegedly breaking into an occupied home in Barboursville early Monday evening, stealing a rifle, and then running from officers through town before being caught by a police dog.
Calvin Reese Dailey is charged with nighttime burglary, fleeing on foot and obstructing an officer, according to criminal complaints from Cabell County Magistrate Court.
At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dailey reportedly entered a house on McConkey Avenue through an unlocked downstairs window while the occupants, who identified him by name to Cabell County 911 over the phone, were home. Dailey managed to take an SKS rifle from the home after he was confronted and fled, only to toss the gun by a nearby storage unit while running.
Barboursville police officers spotted Dailey on foot walking along the railroad tracks in the 1300 block of Main Street and gave chase toward Allen Avenue, then again toward Main Street and Hash Ridge Road. An assisting West Virginia State Police K-9 unit arrived and the dog was dispatched, subduing Dailey in the 1400 block of Main Street, complaints state. Deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff's Department also assisted in the roughly 15-minute chase.
Dailey was jailed in Western Regional Jail at 9:55 p.m. Monday. Bond has not been set.
The following information was provided by police reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Ralph Preston Croff Jr., 45, was jailed at 9:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with failure to register. Bond was $15,000.
Gary Allen Johnson, 46, was jailed at 6 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with damage or destruction of railroad or public utility company property, fugitive from justice, procuring utilities, seat belt violation, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended or revoked license, obstructing and no insurance. Bond was $55,000.
Roger Lee Akers II, 29, was jailed at midnight Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with armed robbery. Bond was set at $250,000 in Mason County. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with obstructing and possession of meth. Bond in Putnam County was set at $3,000.
David Tyler Smith, 22, was jailed at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Mason County charged him with armed robbery. Bond was not set.
Joshua Lance Tinnel, 31, was jailed at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with daytime burglary, domestic assault and destruction of property. Bond was $15,000.
David Charles Adkins II, 38, was incarcerated at 2:35 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with a circuit warrant. Bond was not set.
Kaley Elizabeth Bowen, 27, was incarcerated at 1:55 p.m. Monday. U.S. Marshals charged her with an unspecified federal warrant. Bond was not set.
Carol Ann Miller, 36, was incarcerated at 2:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged her on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was $25,000.
Ryan Clint Miller, 37, was incarcerated at 2:10 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Mason County charged him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was $25,000.
Terry Allen Thompson, 49, was incarcerated at 12:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with burglary. Bond was $20,000.
Leslie Jean Whitt, 36, was incarcerated at 4:30 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged her with receiving/transferring stolen property and disorderly conduct. Bond was $20,100.