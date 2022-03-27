BARBOURSVILLE — Jason Beter walked from the record shop on the corner to the neighborhood bar just down the block, and it represented a small snapshot of a bigger dream he’s envisioned for the town he grew up in.
“It’s home. It’s where I grew up,” Beter said. “I love the area and wanted to give back to it and try to build it up and make it unique.”
Beter owns four local businesses, each one as successful as the last: Oscar’s Breakfast, Burgers & Brews, 1861 Public House and Orbit’s Record Shop in Barboursville, as well as The Corner Hoagies & Hops in downtown Huntington.
Two of the four are located on Central Avenue in Barboursville, and in a way, it’s poetic the way the 1861, a neighborhood bar, and Orbit’s fell into place.
Many years ago, a bar and a record shop filled those spaces, which has now come full circle as the businesses have opened and welcomed customers over the past few months.
Beter’s businesses only add to what was already a growing area of town. Main Street on Central, a fine-dining restaurant that opened in 2018, took over the space formerly occupied by Blackhawk Grille.
“It just took a few people in this area to care and have a vision for it,” Beter said.
Across the street there is more space reserved for retail, including a bookstore and a bakery that will open this year. Around the corner there’s a new library being built to replace the existing one.
“It’s a small-town atmosphere, but the growth we’ve experienced is coming back around,” Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said. “You hear people say, ‘What’s old is new,’ and I think people are realizing that Barboursville is a great place to do business, and our local community members are putting money back into the community they grew up in.”
The community is a large part of why Beter has been able to expand his list of local businesses, starting with Oscar’s, which opened in May 2017 before moving to a bigger location.
“Oscar’s is 100 percent responsible for everything that came after. When we started in that little, small spot, we had no idea what it was going to turn into,” Beter said. “Barboursville embraced us.”
His inspiration comes from his love of travel, finding unique spots all over the country and trying to bring a piece of that back to his home.
Not only has Barboursville embraced Beter’s businesses, but it has also rallied around other developers who have started businesses in the area, including Pat Hensley, Jeremy Adams, Chris Dickson and Melody Fry, each of whom has played a key role in flipping Central Avenue into a unique downtown experience.
“It’s turning into a nice little hub of businesses,” Beter said. “Obviously you always hope that your vision is accepted by other people and they like it, but it’s fun to watch what it has already become.”
1861 Public House, which opened a few months ago, has already taken off, Beter said, adding that he’s even noticed a few times when people have tabs open there and at Main Street on Central as well, bouncing between the two.
“I watch people come in (1861) holding records they just bought across the street. I like that feel. I like foot traffic. I like people to hit multiple businesses on one block,” Beter said.
But Barboursville is not alone. Tatum said similar developments are happening in nearby cities like Hurricane, Milton and Huntington, which only makes the draw of the area stronger for people visiting.
“For us, it reinvigorates our downtown area. It puts people in the city,” Tatum said. “We like to make people feel welcome. We like to show off. We like to showcase Barboursville to people, and this is another way to do that.”