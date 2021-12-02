BARBOURSVILLE — An annual holiday tradition returned to Barboursville on Thursday evening.
The Barboursville Christmas parade, which was put on pause last year, traveled through the village, and more holiday events are on the calendar for village residents.
The Christmas tree lighting ceremony followed the parade, and a soft opening of the Village of Lights, a holiday light display, was also held Thursday. The display will be open until Jan. 2. The Barboursville Middle School Orchestra performed.
Brandi Beasley, director of the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau, said about 75 units were in the parade. The last Barboursville Christmas parade was in 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. To return to the event and revisit the preparation this year was exciting, she said.
“We have a great community that supports anything that we do,” Beasley said.
The CVB coordinates the holiday events with Barboursville Parks and Recreation, Beasley said. She added that Parks and Recreation coordinator Andre Trice was a big help.
For the village’s holiday light display, “Village of Lights,” Ohio Valley Bank in Barboursville donated $5,000. The funds were used for the installation of two new ground displays. One piece is a 39-foot-long roller coaster. The display will be at the new turf fields, the CVB said in a news release.
The light tour will open at Barboursville Park this weekend. The tour route starts at the main entrance of the park and follows Deer Run Road before ending at the Barboursville Soccer Complex. It will be open from 6 to 10 p.m. daily through Sunday, Jan. 2. The route is one-way.
The Barboursville CVB announced a few other holiday events in the village:
Judging in the business decorating contest will begin Friday, Dec. 3.
Santa’s mailbox will be at the gazebo in Nancy Cartmill Gardens from Dec. 2-17. Those who mail a letter will receive a response.
Judging in the holiday lights contest will begin Friday, Dec. 17.
“Santa Comes to Town” will take place at noon Saturday, Dec. 11, at Nancy Cartmill Gardens.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.