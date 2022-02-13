Michelle Harris, of Barboursville, listens to Ted Duty, disaster relief coordinator for the West Virginia Convention of Southern Baptists, during disaster relief training for chaplains on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Abundant Hope Baptist Church in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — Abundant Hope Baptist Church members, in partnership with the West Virginia Convention of Southern Baptists (WVCSB), participated in disaster relief training workshops over the weekend.
Ten members of the Barboursville church attended three training sessions Friday and Saturday.
The training sessions — Chaplains, Mud Out and Chain Saw — were conducted by WVCSB staff members Brady Lipscomb, Ted Duty and Dennis Cherry. The instructors passed out books for operational stress first aid and presented PowerPoints.
“We used to do displays, too, but we realized that providing the information while talking about the love of Christ is where we get a better conversation and learning experience,” Duty, state coordinator, said. The training is held to accredit the attendees as leaders in a faith community.
The conversations Friday led to the physical trainings Saturday on how to properly help someone in need of disaster response.
Duty said when engaging with a family in need, it is important to know how to respond as a faith leader.
According to the 2021 Southern Baptist Disaster Relief disaster response activity report, there were 57 disaster responses and 2,133 professions of faith during responses.
With disaster responses from over 200 independent Southern Baptist churches, WVCSB reports there were 50,740 days total, 417,338 work hours, 4,583 Bibles distributed and 83,798 meals distributed.
When a church responds to a disaster, members may have to participate in various jobs using chain saws, debris removal, flood and fire cleanup, pressure washing, mold remediation, structure demolition or implementing temporary roofing.
