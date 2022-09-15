Sen. Mike Woelfel speaks with Fire Chief Andrew Frazier outside the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department as he prepares to deliver a $10,000 check for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
Sen. Mike Woelfel shakes hands with Fire Chief Andrew Frazier as he presents a $10,000 check to the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
Fire Chief Andrew Frazier speaks with Sen. Mike Woelfel as he receives a $10,000 check for the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
Fire Chief Andrew Frazier speaks with Sen. Mike Woelfel as he receives a $10,000 check for the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
Sen. Mike Woelfel speaks with Fire Chief Andrew Frazier outside the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department as he prepares to deliver a $10,000 check for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
Sen. Mike Woelfel shakes hands with Fire Chief Andrew Frazier as he presents a $10,000 check to the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
Fire Chief Andrew Frazier speaks with Sen. Mike Woelfel as he receives a $10,000 check for the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
Fire Chief Andrew Frazier speaks with Sen. Mike Woelfel as he receives a $10,000 check for the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department for a swiftwater boat and equipment on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department was presented with a five-figure windfall Monday to help with its efforts on the water.
State Sen. Mike Woelfel presented a $10,000 check to the department Monday, $9,700 of which was from a West Virginia Local Economic Development grant program. The remaining funds came from a personal donation from Woelfel, he said.
Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Andrew Frazier said the money will go toward the purchase of an inflatable raft boat and motor, as well as other related equipment to help the department respond quickly when flash flooding happens.
In a letter applying for the grant, the department said it has increased the number of members certified in swiftwater rescues due to the department being the most requested in the county for water-related emergencies.
Woelfel said it was the first time since he became a senator in 2014 that he has had money to disperse in Cabell County, and the volunteer fire department was a top priority.
“Basically, to me, the volunteer fire departments frequently are left out from funding services,” he said. “I know Barboursville reaches out well beyond the Barboursville area. They are out in the Ohio River and other waterways, and they are risking their lives to save people. So it seems to me they should have top-of-the-line equipment.”
Since 2020, the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department has assisted with 14 swiftwater rescues, six flood incidents and two severe weather standbys. Frazier said the department assists the Cabell County Disaster Immediate Response Team and has helped other communities in Cabell, Putnam, Mason and Lincoln counties.
On top of a recent increase in the number of firefighters certified in water-related emergency training, the department has recently invested in 15 swiftwater personal protective equipment suits, personal flotation devices and other equipment.
The department has four level-five swiftwater technicians and 11 level-four operation level swimmers, 10 of whom are certified scuba divers.
With the large area the fire department covers in and around the Village of Barboursville, more than 25 square miles, Frazier believes it will be used frequently.
“The way the weather has been in our area and the flooding that is going on, it will be used numerous times around the year,” he said. “Not just in Cabell County, but as these water incidents increase and become more frequent and we are requested to help, the boat will help those people as well.”
Frazier said several members have already taken water courses and several will take boat operation courses to learn specialized training. The money frees up $10,000 for the department, which can be used to buy more accessories for the boat or other items the department might need, Frazier said.
Woelfel said the department seemed excited to have received the money.
“I’ve been working with (Frazier) for a couple months, and they were very welcoming and pleased,” he said. “I just looked around as I met those guys and ladies. They are sacrificing their free time to be there, so I was humbled to be a small part of it.”
Even though the boat will be used to save lives, Frazier stressed the importance of staying safe during a flood event and encouraged people to avoid traveling through floodwaters.
“We just want to remind people that just because a particular road floods all the time, it doesn’t always mean it’s safe to try to drive through it,” he said. “You never know if the road has been washed out underneath it, or it could collapse by the weight of the vehicle.”
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.