BARBOURSVILLE — The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department was presented with a five-figure windfall Monday to help with its efforts on the water.

State Sen. Mike Woelfel presented a $10,000 check to the department Monday, $9,700 of which was from a West Virginia Local Economic Development grant program. The remaining funds came from a personal donation from Woelfel, he said.

