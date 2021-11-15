The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — Members of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department collected donations Saturday during the annual boot drive in the village.

The annual Christmas boot drive took place Saturday at the intersection of Main and Water streets. The money collected will be used to purchase clothing, toys and food for children of families who are struggling in the community.

BVFD raised $4,803.17 during the drive.

Andrew Frazier, deputy chief of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, said last year the event helps connect the department and the community as a whole. More than two dozen children from 19 families were helped in 2019.

