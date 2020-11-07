BARBOURSVILLE — Firefighters from the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department put their boots to the streets Saturday to raise money to help families in need during the upcoming holiday season.
The annual Christmas boot drive took place Saturday at the intersection of Main and Water streets in the village. The money collected will be used to purchase clothing, toys and food for children of families struggling in the community.
Andrew Frazier, deputy chief of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department, said the family names are obtained through the school system, which gives the department information, like the children’s ages, to make the purchases. Typically, they deliver the goodies on a fire truck, making the event a special memory that stays with the children they serve.
While the total collected Saturday had not been finalized, Frazier said by evening over $4,000 had been counted. Despite the pandemic, he believes the final tally will be a record.
“It definitely does feel great. Every year we do this program and sponsor the families,” he said. “The community really stepped up and has been willing to help us support these people.”
He stressed the money did not go toward the department’s budget and the firefighters worked as a vessel connecting the community to those in need. Beyond the boot drive, community members and businesses donate to the cause. As an example, Frazier said one person donates money specifically to go toward a Christmas ham or turkey.
In 2019, 19 families with 31 kids were covered by the Barboursville VFD.
Frazier said they are unsure how the sponsorships will differ this year due to the coronavirus, but the show must go on.
“I believe it’s important to do it to remind people there are others out there to help them. It’s just a really good act of random kindness,” he said. “It also shows people fire departments are not just putting out fires. We do other things for our community.”
Those who missed the drive but still want to donate can contact the fire department at 304-736-7420 during the week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.