BARBOURSVILLE — A white van overflowing with over 500 toys and 15 bicycles was recently delivered to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary office in Beckley, thanks to the Village of Barboursville.

Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil, who is also the West Virginia Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president, and Steve Walker, national FOP state trustee, past president of the West Virginia FOP and chief deputy of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, volunteered to make a two-day trip to Philadelphia to pick up and deliver the gifts back to West Virginia just in time to support families in need at Christmas.

Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.

