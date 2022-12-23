Windy with snow showers this morning. Winds will diminish some this afternoon. Morning high of 22F with temps falling to the single digits. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Considerable cloudiness. Low 3F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
West Virginia Fraternal Order of Police board members, left to right, Dave Gentry, West Virginia State Board Member; Steve Walker, National FOP State Trustee; and Daren McNeil, WV FOP President and Barboursville Police Chief, unload toys donated for area children.
Steve Walker, National Fraternal Order of Police State Trustee; Dave Gentry, West Virginia State Board Member; Nancy Gentry, FOCLA Volunteer and Board Member; and Daren McNeil, WV FOP President and Barboursville Chief of Police.
West Virginia Fraternal Order of Police board members, left to right, Dave Gentry, West Virginia State Board Member; Steve Walker, National FOP State Trustee; and Daren McNeil, WV FOP President and Barboursville Police Chief, unload toys donated for area children.
Courtesy photos
Steve Walker, National Fraternal Order of Police State Trustee; Dave Gentry, West Virginia State Board Member; Nancy Gentry, FOCLA Volunteer and Board Member; and Daren McNeil, WV FOP President and Barboursville Chief of Police.
Courtesy photo
National FOP State Trustee Steve Walker checks out all the toy donations with FOP Friends Daren McNeil, WV FOP President and Dave Gentry, WV FOP State Board Member.
Courtesy photo
Van provided by the Village of Barboursville arrives with toys and bicycles donated by the Pennsylvania Lodge 5 and the West Virginia Fraternal Order of Police.
BARBOURSVILLE — A white van overflowing with over 500 toys and 15 bicycles was recently delivered to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary office in Beckley, thanks to the Village of Barboursville.
Barboursville Police Chief Daren McNeil, who is also the West Virginia Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) president, and Steve Walker, national FOP state trustee, past president of the West Virginia FOP and chief deputy of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, volunteered to make a two-day trip to Philadelphia to pick up and deliver the gifts back to West Virginia just in time to support families in need at Christmas.
McNeil said he and Walker have been going to Philadelphia to get toys and bicycles the past seven years. The gifts are distributed to children across the state, McNeil added.
“A couple of weeks ago, we got to see some of the children receiving these toys and bicycles, and it made such an impact on us,” McNeil said. “I told my wife that seeing the joy on the children’s faces makes me even more excited to continue volunteering for this wonderful program.”
It all being done through the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary (FOCLA) Giving Hearts Program. The gifts were donated by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 5, out of Philadelphia, McNeil said.
“We know that the FOCLA will use all these gifts to families in need, which is why we chose to support them,” Walker said.
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said it’s an honor to partner with the organizations for such a cause.
“Chief McNeil has a servant’s heart and many children in our are will benefit from the generosity of so many,” he said. “This is one of those projects that is easy to support.”
Dave Gentry, West Virginia FOP board member, and his wife, Nancy Gentry, FOCLA volunteer and board member, presented information about the Giving Hearts program to the West Virginia FOP for donation consideration. The Giving Hearts Program provides food, clothing and toys to more than 500 families at Christmas, according to Tina Martina, board member and public relations representative for the FOCLA.
“The FOCLA is extremely grateful for the support from our West Virginia and Pennsylvania Fraternal Order of Police partners,” she said.
Contributions are still being accepted to support the program. Gifts may be sent to the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary, PO Box 1109, Beckley, WV 25802 or by purchasing merchandise on their website at www.friendsofcoalladies.com.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.