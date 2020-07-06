BARBOURSVILLE — The village of Barboursville finished a project to honor its local veterans with personalized banners over the Fourth of July weekend.
Though the project itself began in March, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said the idea was formed during Memorial Day 2019. Having ceased their normal Memorial Day celebrations due to a lack of participation, the village still wanted to show their appreciation for local veterans.
“Barboursville is all about community,” said Tatum. “We want to show respect to those in our community who served our country. We always try to take care of one another here at the village.”
The solution was to create a series of banners, each one for an individual veteran in the community. To have this banner made, the city asked for residents to submit their desired veteran’s name, rank, branch of service, and the current address they live in or used to live in in Barboursville.
Tatum said the city has made 25 to 30 banners, which have been displayed around Barboursville on roadside electrical poles and similar structures. Applications are still being taken, with a recent wave of interest seeing six applications made Thursday.
The city will continue to hang the banners for roughly a week following the Fourth of July, and will hang them again for another week on Veterans Day. Tatum said the banners are likely to see continued use for the foreseeable future.
Barboursville residents wanting to honor a veteran with one of the banners, whether they’re a family member or a friend, are encouraged to visit the Village of Barboursville Facebook page for more information. At this time, applications are still being accepted.