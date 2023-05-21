The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BARBOURSVILLE — The Vineyard in the Village event returned to Barboursville for its third year on Saturday with more than 300 attendees.

During the Vineyard in the Village event on Saturday evening from Main Street to Slaughter Street on Barboursville’s Central Avenue, attendees were able to sample more than 30 wines, receive a complimentary wine glass and browse the selections of several food and apparel vendors.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

