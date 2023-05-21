Angie Seay, a volunteer with the Pea Ridge Women's Club, right, and Beth McAlister, with North Central Distributing, pose with one another during Vineyard in the Village on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Barboursville.
BARBOURSVILLE — The Vineyard in the Village event returned to Barboursville for its third year on Saturday with more than 300 attendees.
During the Vineyard in the Village event on Saturday evening from Main Street to Slaughter Street on Barboursville’s Central Avenue, attendees were able to sample more than 30 wines, receive a complimentary wine glass and browse the selections of several food and apparel vendors.
Those with a VIP ticket to the event were also able to sample some higher-end wines and food on the patio of Main Street on Central for an additional hour before the general admission session began.
“It’s just a nice festival to offer something new in the Village, but also we use this as a fundraiser to help purchase new fixtures for our Village of Lights Christmas lights driving tour that’s in Barboursville Park every Winter,” said Brandi Beasley, director of the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau. “I think people have a great time. It’s a great time to be outside, socialize, sample some new wines they may have not had before and possibly even stay downtown to have dinner after the event is over.”
The Village of Barboursville will also host a variety of other events and activities this summer and fall.
Saturday, May 27 will be the opening day for Barboursville’s Splash Park, which will have daily hours of 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the summer and be open through Labor Day. The opening day for Barboursville’s Farmer’s Market will be June 3, with hours of 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until its items sell out on Wednesdays and Saturdays through Sept. 23.
Food Truck Round Up events will also occur at the Farmer’s Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 24 and on Saturday, July 29. The vendors for the events will be listed on the Farmer’s Market’s Facebook page as they are finalized. On Saturday, Aug. 5, a Vintage Pride Tractor Show will also occur at Sadler Field.
Outdoor movie nights will occur at Barboursville Park on Fridays throughout the summer in the amphitheater. The events, which will each begin at 8:30 p.m., will occur on June 2, July 7 and Aug. 4. The movie that will be playing on June 2 will be “DC League of Super-Pets,” on July 7 will be “Bad Guys” and on Aug. 4 will be “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” according to the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau website.
Also occurring at the amphitheater at Barboursville Park this summer will be the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s Picnic with the Pops concert on Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. The concert is a ticketed event with tickets being purchasable through the Orchestra.
Cabell County Horse Shows will occur at the Horse Ring at Barboursville Park on Saturday, July 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m. Junior Rangers activities will occur at Barboursville Park on several Saturdays in June, July and August. The events, which will each begin at 10 a.m., will occur on June 3 and 24, July 8 and 22 and Aug. 5 and 19.
Food trucks and fireworks at the Barboursville Park on Monday, July 4 will help Barboursville celebrate the Fourth of July. Barboursville’s Fall Fest will occur this year on Wednesday, Sept. 27 through Saturday, Sept. 30 in downtown Barboursville.
“We love hosting these types of events, it brings our village together and allows us to roll out the red carpet for visitors,” Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum said in a press release. “Quality of life is so important and we pride ourselves on that. Barboursville is a special place and we love to show it off!”
