BARBOURSVILLE — With a new library, Barboursville will have new opportunities.
The new facility for the Barboursville Public Library is expected to be finished soon. The building, which is located at 749 Central Ave. in the village, will replace the current blue building on Main Street. The building is slated to be complete by the end of March, with a dedication ceremony in May.
The new facility is about 14,000 square feet and double the size of the blue building, said Judy Rule, the director of the Cabell County Public Library. With more space comes new opportunities.
When the library opens, patrons will be able to peruse two floors of books, the top of which will house children’s and young adult books. The lower floor will be focused on adults. Several study rooms will be available for use, as well as a meeting room that will be near an after-hours entrance. The branch will be the first library in West Virginia to have geothermal heating and cooling. E.P. Leach and Sons and Ed Tucker and Associates have worked on the project.
The Barboursville Library will also have an outdoor reading room, like the rooms at Salt Rock and Cox Landing libraries. Upstairs, a media and gaming room named after longtime Barboursville librarian Marilyn McCray will be open for teenagers and tweens. A story hour room is also on the second floor and could be used for various activities like crafts. More public computers will also be at the new branch, which are highly used at the current facility.
“When we did a survey a couple of years ago of all of our branches, Barboursville Library had the least use of its meeting room than any other branches because it was used all the time for either school visits or story hours, and that didn’t count as outside meetings,” Rule said. “So we think the room downstairs will be used greatly.”
Breana Bowen, who will become the director of the county library when Rule retires this spring, said she was most looking forward to being able to do more for the community with the new facility. She said she can’t wait to see it come to life.
“The current Barboursville library … is a wonderful building and it’s done its job since it’s been open, but it has its problems and it’s time for this community to have a new building,” Bowen said. “And so I’m just so excited for the structure.”
Rule said the library’s staff won’t have to question if they have enough space for events anymore, opening the door up to activities that they may have not been able to host at the Barboursville branch in the past. The cost of the new library is around $6 million, she said.
According to its website, the Barboursville Public Library was established in April 1946 and moved to its current location in October 1967, making it one of the oldest branches in the county.
To celebrate the 75th anniversary of a library being in the village, the library hosted a celebration last year that honored its past while looking forward to the new facility. There, the library launched a Giving Tree Campaign, where donors could give funds to support the new building and be honored with their name on a tree that will be in the lobby of the library.
The children’s activity room will be named in honor of Maude Audre Christian Kaye, Rule said. A local history room on the first floor of the building was donated by Marsha Hawkins Moses. The outdoor reading room was given in honor of Tom and Peggy Wilmink, who loved reading and the Barboursville Library. Dutch Miller Auto Group supported a kitchen and one of the study rooms. Other study rooms honor Eddie Barrett, the Turman Family and Huntington Federal Savings.
Rule also thanked the National Endowment for the Humanities for a grant of $400,000. The library matched the funds with $1,200,000.
The library is still taking donations for the project, Bowen said. To learn more, visit the library’s website, https://cabellcounty.ent.sirsi.net/client/en_US/cabell.
As for what will happen to the blue building, Rule said the library plans to sell it. Some possible buyers have shown interest.