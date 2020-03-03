BARBOURSVILLE — A Barboursville man was charged with making threats of terrorist acts after telling his former insurance company that he was going to bring his gun to the office and shoot people.
Scott Allen Dial, 54, of Barboursville, was incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville, and his bond was set at $20,000.
Dial was arrested by Barboursville police following an alleged telephone call with the owner of Shelton Insurance Agency, which has a location in the 600 block of Central Avenue in Barboursville.
Dial called the insurance agency Monday, Feb. 17, and spoke with the owner, who was at the Daniels, West Virginia, location at the time, according to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court.
Dial was requesting a quote for insurance, but was refused services due to his past history of calling and harassing employees, the owner told police. Dial’s previous coverage had been terminated by the company over a year ago, the complaint said.
Dial allegedly then said he “was going to get his gun, go in the office and shoot all you (expletive).”
Two other people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Gary Marshall Cullum, 34, was jailed at 10:20 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with robbery. He was also jailed on an active warrant. Bond was $55,000.
Denver Joseph Messer Jr., 24, was jailed at 12:45 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with attempt to commit a felony, domestic assault and destruction of property. Bond was not set.
The Huntington Police Department listed three new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Saturday, 1600 block of Arlington Boulevard.
Destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:25 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of West 8th Avenue.
Shoplifting first and second offenses, warrant service/execution, 4:14 p.m. Sunday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.