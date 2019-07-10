HUNTINGTON - A Barboursville man pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug charges, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Mathew Byrd, 32, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with distribution of heroin and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Byrd admitted that on Jan. 31 he sold 7 grams of black tar heroin to a confidential informant. Byrd also admitted to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Byrd faces five to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced Oct. 7.

The Violent Crime Drug Task Force West and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department conducted the investigation.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.