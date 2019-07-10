HUNTINGTON - A Barboursville man pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug charges, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.
Mathew Byrd, 32, entered a guilty plea to an indictment charging him with distribution of heroin and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Byrd admitted that on Jan. 31 he sold 7 grams of black tar heroin to a confidential informant. Byrd also admitted to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Byrd faces five to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced Oct. 7.
The Violent Crime Drug Task Force West and the Putnam County Sheriff's Department conducted the investigation.