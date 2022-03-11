Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, left, talks with plant manager Christopher Blanton at the Barboursville wastewater treatment lagoon on March 18, 2021. Tatum says Barboursville plans to use the $1.77 million it will receive as part of COVID-19 stimulus money to help defray costs of shutting down the lagoon and sending wastewater to the Pea Ridge Public Service District treatment plant.
HUNTINGTON — A Village of Barboursville official presented information about a request for Cabell County American Rescue Plan Act funds Thursday.
During the Cabell County Commission meeting, Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum told commissioners about an ongoing project for the Barboursville Sanitary Board. The board plans to update the village’s sewer system by rerouting from its lagoon system to the Pea Ridge Public Service District. Tatum said the project is underway but faces a $750,000 budget shortfall.
The project has been in the works for several years, Tatum said. According to a copy of the request, the village has funded $14 million of the original estimate for the project through loans and rate increases, but costs of labor and materials rose amid the coronavirus pandemic, creating the funding gap. Tatum said during the meeting that the village is also seeking sources of funding in addition to the American Rescue Plan Act request.
“Every penny of our Rescue Plan funding that the village received is going straight to this infrastructure project,” Tatum said to the commission. “We didn’t do anything else with it because we realized that we face the same problem that most other cities in the state of West Virginia face, which is aging infrastructure.”
After decommissioning the lagoons, about 20 acres of property along Interstate 64 could be open for development, Tatum said. A few developers have shown interest.
“I know that you guys have a process that you want to go through,” Tatum said. “Our application is not more important than anyone else’s, but we are at a time crunch.”
The Cabell County Commission previously set an April 29 deadline for organizations to submit proposals for American Rescue Plan Act uses. The county has been allotted about $17.9 million in the federal funds, which were given to help offset costs associated with the pandemic or be used on infrastructure.
In other business, commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding with West Virginia First, a statewide agreement to create a private nonprofit opioid foundation. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey unveiled the program last month.
Commissioners also approved Thursday advertising requests for bids on three roof replacements at Cabell County EMS Stations 1, 7 and 9.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.