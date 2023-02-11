BARBOURSVILLE — Students traveled around the world without leaving Barboursville Middle School on Friday, as the school hosted its first Multicultural Day.
In partnership with Marshall University’s English Language Institute, students learned about Morocco, Thailand, Guatemala, India, Pakistan, Ethiopia, China, Japan and the Philippines from Marshall and Barboursville Middle students.
“There are a lot of benefits, but I think it’s important for them to learn and appreciate other people’s cultures and their customs,” Barboursville Middle Principal Carrie Smith said. “Also, I think it gives them goals of places maybe they would like to visit.”
As students traveled through the different countries, they tasted new foods and spices, dressed up in traditional attire, learned how to use chopsticks and more. For the Philippines, students learned to make kites, and in Morocco, students could learn about and later get henna tattoos.
In addition to representatives from the English Language Institute, some Barboursville Middle students presented some countries to their classmates, too. Sixth grader Amiyah Roberts was one of the presenters for India.
Roberts said she enjoyed learning about India to prepare for the presentation, and she liked seeing the students who really took interest in the countries they learned about.
“It was really nice to see the people who actually liked it,” she said. “Like you could tell when people, when the students, cared because they were asking questions and really paying attention.”
Kae Bradley, of the Marshall University English Language Institute, taught the students about her home country, Thailand.
Bradley said the Marshall program has coordinated Multicultural Days with local schools a few times over the past year with hopes of teaching more schools about new cultures.
Bradley said Multicultural Days are great for both the students learning and presenting, because while Marshall’s international students are visiting to learn, they also get to teach others about where they are from.
“They (the international students) come over to the United States for studying, and how I see it is, culture is both ways,” Bradley said. “They’re here to learn U.S. cultures, and it’s not just that, they also bring it and share their own cultures. And this is an opportunity to do that.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
