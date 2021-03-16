The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Board of Education has approved the paid administrative leave of Barboursville Middle School Principal Brent Jarrell, effective Jan. 29.

The decision was approved following an executive session during Tuesday’s meeting of the BOE.

The administrative leave is effective “until a resolution is reached,” but no additional details on the situation were made available upon request and Superintendent Ryan Saxe could not confirm or deny that the situation would be addressed at a future public board meeting.

Barbara Carlton, a retired principal in Cabell County, is acting principal while Jarrell is on leave.

Additionally, board members approved the suspension, without pay, of professional employee Jacob Jude, effective Feb. 17, “until an adequate resolution is reached.” Details about the suspension were not released.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook @HDcreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

