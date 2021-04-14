BARBOURSVILLE — While Barboursville Park might be a great place for many of the area’s canines to relax, this week is nothing but business for about 100 of West Virginia’s K-9 officers, who are training throughout the grounds.
Cabell County Chief Sheriff Deputy Doug Adams said the once-a-year training event welcomes around 100 K-9 teams from departments all over the state, who train in several disciplines, including narcotics, tracking, explosives, trailing and others. By the week’s end, they get a recertification in their field or fields.
The event is co-hosted by the Cabell Sheriff’s and Barboursville Police departments, and Adams said the village had given officers access to the back side of the park for all their training needs. The county gave them the 4-H camp facility to use for meetings and other search activities.
Many of the officers stay in Barboursville throughout the week, rather than travel home, which Adams said gives more bonding time and the human officers a chance to learn even more.
“You learn a lot just by talking,” he said. “A lot of guys are dealing with different things in their counties or municipalities that we might not be dealing with here, or there might be certain things they do differently. It’s a learning experience, and you always take something home with you.”
Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum welcomed the officers, who have more than 800 acres of park to use during their training this week. He said the village hopes to be done building its K-9 training facility by next year.
Charleston Police Cpl. C.J. Howell is taking over the reins for the tracking training this year and said he hopes the officers take at least one thing and apply it back home.
“I’m honestly glad to be back at it. Obviously, last year we were off due to COVID, and now we are finally getting back,” he said. “My favorite part is the Mondays and getting to see everybody.”
Howell said Barboursville Park was a great venue because of the space.
“This is our second time down here in the past five years, and I love it,” he said. “I’m from this area, so I understand the park and know where to go. It’s good for the dogs to get them in different environments.”
Adams, who was a K-9 officer for 15 years, said having that many highly skilled dogs in one place can be nerve-racking, but they’ve never had an unfortunate event occur at training.