BARBOURSVILLE — Construction on the new Barboursville Public Library facility is scheduled to be completed early next year.
The Cabell County Public Library Board heard an update on the new facility at its Tuesday meeting. Judy Rule, the executive director of the library system, said construction is expected to finish in mid-February.
“Most of the concrete has been poured,” she said during the meeting. “There’s some concrete on the landing of the steps and stuff like that … It’s coming along.”
The building should be under-roof by Thanksgiving, according to reports Rule has received. That will allow workers to continue construction in bad weather during the winter, she said.
After construction is finished, Rule said books, furniture and other items will be moved to the new facility. Bids for furniture at the Barboursville Library are scheduled to be open next week. Rule said she estimated that process to finish by the end of March. The board will set a date for a spring dedication ceremony at a future meeting.
The library system needs to secure $240,522.78 in order to match a $400,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, Rule said. Some donations and funds from an estate are expected to be transferred to the library soon though, which will be used for the match.
The grant was awarded in 2018. The library’s match was on a 3-1 ratio, meaning it needed to raise $1.2 million on its own.
Earlier this year, the library launched a Giving Tree campaign as part of the 75th Anniversary celebration of the Barboursville Public Library. That has raised $33,000 and is ongoing, Rule said.
Money raised from the upcoming event Bolt for Books for the Cabell County Public Library will also go toward the Barboursville facility project, Rule said during the meeting. The 5K will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the new Ritter Park Shelter.
Construction on the new 14,000-square-foot facility on Central Avenue began in fall of 2020. The Barboursville Public Library’s previous site is on Main Street.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
